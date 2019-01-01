Annette Bening in talks to join Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile

Annette Bening is in talks to join Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in Kenneth Branagh's murder mystery Death on the Nile.

According to editors at Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actress is in negotiations for the part of Euphemia, even though no character bears that name in Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same, or the 1978 movie adaptation.

It has been speculated by social media users that Euphemia could be the new name for alcoholic romance novelist Salome Otterbourne or the fiery widow Miss Van Schuyler, who were played by Angela Lansbury and Bette Davis, respectively, in the original film.

Bening would join a star-studded cast which includes Gadot as heiress Linnet Ridgeway Doyle, Hammer as her husband Simon Doyle, as well as Black Panther's Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne.

Branagh, who previously helmed another Agatha Christie movie adaptation, 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, will once again direct and star as the mystery writer's beloved detective Hercule Poirot, who finds himself in the middle of a murder mystery on a luxury cruise through Egypt. Tom Bateman also returns as his friend Bouc.

Branagh has once again hired Michael Green to write the screenplay from Christie's novel. Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mark Gordon will produce. Filming is due to begin later this year ahead of a cinema release in October 2020.

Bening, who most recently starred in superhero movie Captain Marvel, will next be seen in drama The Report with Adam Driver, Georgetown alongside Christoph Waltz, and thriller Turn of Mind, with Michelle Pfeiffer.