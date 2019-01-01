Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman to reteam for The Prom musical

Big Little Lies castmates Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman are reteaming for the movie adaptation of Tony-nominated stage musical The Prom.

TV mogul Ryan Murphy has announced his star-studded cast for the Netflix project, and it will also feature James Corden, Ariana Grande, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, and Andrew Rannells.

Sources tell Deadline Murphy will start shooting in December, ahead of a late 2020 release in cinemas and on the streaming service.

Kidman shared the news on her Instagram Stories and added in the caption, "Thank you Ryan Murphy this is going to be so much fun."

Corden also tweeted that he was "excited to be part of this musical."

The film is one of several projects Murphy is developing for Netflix, along with the series The Politician and Ratched, and a movie adaptation of another stage musical, The Boys in the Band.

In Prom, Streep, who turned 70 on Saturday, will reportedly play a two-time Tony winner who teams up with Corden’s character to rehabilitate their flagging careers by launching a campaign to support a high school senior banned from taking her girlfriend to the prom.

Key will play the principal of the Indiana school behind the ban, who falls in love with Streep's character.

Grande, who previously worked with Murphy on TV show Scream Queens, will develop the soundtrack alongside the producer and her manager, Scooter Braun.