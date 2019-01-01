Ashley Tisdale honours dead dog with new tattoo

Ashley Tisdale has paid tribute to her late dog Maui with a sweet new tattoo.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to debut the new inking in honour of her teacup Maltipoo, who died last week.

The High School Musical star inked the pup's name on her forearm, while her husband, Christopher French, added to his left hand with a simple paw print. Both were created by celebrity tattoo artist Dragon, from New York-based tattoo parlour Bang Bang.

“Now Maui is always with us,” the star captioned a photo of both designs side by side.

Announcing the news of Maui's passing on her social media page, Ashley celebrated the time she got to spend with her beloved dog, and admitted she "can't stop crying" following the sad news.

“I wanted more time with her. I wasn’t ready for this and now I’m broken,” she wrote. “I will miss you every single day of my life Maui, I will never forget how much joy and love you brought to me and @cmfrench. I can’t stop crying but hopefully in time that will heal.”

The actress previously honoured her pet with an elaborate funeral, which included a pink casket with several photos of the dog, a ceremonial sage burning and a director’s chair with Maui’s name on it.

Bouquets of flowers were also sent by friends and family of the Picture This star.