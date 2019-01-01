Harvey Weinstein seeks to dismiss two sexual assault charges

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers are attempting to have two of the five counts of sexual assault he faces thrown out of court.

According to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, his attorney Arthur Aidala filed papers in the Manhattan Supreme Court, requesting one count of predatory sexual assault and one of alleged rape be dropped.

The filing argues that the sexual assault charge should be tossed as it replicated another count, and that the rape charge, relating to an incident involving a longtime lover at a Manhattan hotel in 2013, should not move forward due to the method pursued by prosecutors.

Aidala claims the prosecution team got around a statute of limitations on the offence by assuming the 67-year-old was a resident of Connecticut, rather than New York.

Weinstein's former attorney, Ben Brafman, tried to have the same counts thrown out late last year, but the presiding judge Justice James Burke denied the attempt. Aidala claims his arguments for dismissal are new ones that fall under a different legal theory to Brafman's effort.

Brafman did manage to get one count dismissed, which stemmed from former aspiring actress Lucia Evans' allegation that the movie mogul forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. However, the lawyer departed the shamed movie mogul's legal team in January.

The former Miramax boss's lead counsel Jose Baez has also asked the judge to let him withdraw from the case, citing a dispute with his client over payment of fees, as well as a threat of legal action.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, is scheduled to face trial on 9 September.