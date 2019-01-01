Lena Headey reuniting with Game of Thrones co-stars for The Dark Crystal prequel

Lena Headey has reunited with her former Game of Thrones co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Natalie Dormer as part of the voice cast for The Dark Crystal prequel series.

The TV reboot of Jim Henson's beloved animated puppet franchise will feature Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Emmanuel as the main elf-like heroes Rian, Brea, and Deet in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and now production bosses at Netflix have unveiled another host of names joining the line-up.

Among them are Headey, Siguorney Weaver, Awkwafina, and Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong, while previously announced castmembers include Dormer, Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Simon Pegg, Keegan-Michael Key, Caitriona Balfe, and Eddie Izzard.

The fantasy adventure series is set years before late Muppets master Henson's 1982 film, and follows a trio of brave souls, embarking on a mission to save the planet of Thra.

In a statement, director and executive producer Louis Leterrier shares, "I am so grateful to this dedicated and gifted ensemble who has so beautifully voiced the characters performed by our puppeteers.

"Gathering such highly skilled performers was only possible because of their love and respect for Jim Henson's work and his ongoing legacy."

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will debut on the streaming service on 30 August (19).