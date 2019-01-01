Kit Harington donates over $9,000 to fans' fundraiser

Kit Harington has donated $9,800 (£7,700) to a fundraiser launched by Game of Thrones fans on his behalf.

The campaign supporting the Royal Mencap Society began earlier this month after news broke that the 32-year-old had checked into a wellness facility for "personal issues". The actor has been involved with the organisation, which works to assist those with people with learning disabilities, since 2017.

The JustGiving.com initiative has now reached the founders' goal of $63,000 (£50,000).

"Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow,” the campaign founders wrote. "He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him.

"This fundraiser is here to show Kit that we’re incredibly thankful to him for the sheer amount of love and skill he put into Jon Snow for us to enjoy."

Harington has now added a heartfelt message to the site, while offering up his own donation, stating: "To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you. This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive... how generous of all of you.

"Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause."

Harington previously opened up about why the charity was so important to him, revealing his cousin Laurent is one of the "1.4 million people with a learning disability in the U.K."

"Growing up with Laurent, I know that people with a learning disability have the same hopes and dreams for their lives as all young people do," he told People. "However others are sometimes awkward and afraid when it comes to engaging with someone with a learning disability and that means they are often ignored and overlooked."

Harington has reportedly completed his treatment at a Connecticut retreat.

Game of Thrones fans have also raised thousands for SameYou, the brain injury charity Kit's co-star Emilia Clarke set up after suffering two life-threatening aneurysms.

Posting a video thanking donors on Reddit last month, the actress said, "I can't believe (it)... I'm so incredibly moved and blown away and grateful, and thank you! It's extraordinary what you guys have done, I'm genuinely completely lost for words."