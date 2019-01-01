Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey join forces for Charlie's Angels song

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey have seemingly teamed up to create a song for the Charlie's Angels reboot.

All three popstars teased fans about the collaboration by releasing a 14-second video on social media on Wednesday, which simply featured the logo of the upcoming movie and the word, "Uploading..."

"Trailer tomorrow @charliesangels," the 26-year-old Sweetener hitmaker wrote, tagging the official Charlie's Angels Twitter account and Lana, seemingly hinting that the trio have collaborated on a song for the soundtrack.

Miley also shared the short video, writing, "WE ARE COMING!" and also tagged the 34-year-old Summertime Sadness star, who followed suit.

The film, which is set for release in November, will star Twilight actress Kristen Stewart and Brits Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the crime-fighting trio, with Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Banks and Djimon Hounsou all playing different versions of Bosley, who is the employee of the mysterious Charlie.

Noah Centineo and Sam Claflin are also onboard, with The Hunger Games star Elizabeth also directing the reboot.

This isn't the first time that Miley and Ariana have teamed up on a music project. Back in 2017, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker joined Ariana for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, following the horrifying terror attack at Ariana's Manchester Arena gig.

The first Charlie's Angels movie in 2000, starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, featured Independent Women by Destiny's Child on the soundtrack, while the 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, included Pink and her hit track, Feel Good Time.