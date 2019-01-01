Daisy Ridley will never return to social media

Daisy Ridley has vowed to never rejoin social media.

The Star Wars actress decided to stop using Instagram, and later Facebook, in 2016, after receiving backlash over a post regarding gun violence, and because she felt pressured to constantly update her social networking accounts.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM on Wednesday, she insisted she has no plans to return to social media.

"Cut off like a Skywalker limb," said Ridley, referencing Mark Hamill's character Luke Skywalker famously losing a hand to Darth Vader in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, when asked about her relationship with social media.

"I honestly think now with social media and stuff...it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight," she continued. "I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them."

Ridley was subjected to intense criticism online from Star Wars fans who were upset that a woman character would be at the centre of the rebooted film series after she was first cast as Rey in 2014. Her co-star Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico, also left Instagram last year after an onslaught of racist harassment.

The 27-year-old, who will next be seen in Shakespeare-inspired movie Ophelia, also agreed with Selena Gomez, who recently said social media had been "terrible" for her generation.

"Selena Gomez, she put it better than I did," continued Ridley. "It's dangerous."

Despite her misgivings, the British actress conceded it can be useful "in places where terrible things are happening and they're cutting off information."

"It's great in that respect for people who are in serious and dire situations to be able to be communicating but for the most part I think - no, no, no," she added.