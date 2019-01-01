Jordyn Woods: 'I'm as sorry as I can be for Tristan Thompson scandal'

Jordyn Woods has reacted to Khloe Kardashian's accusation that she never apologised for her role in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Khloe, who split from basketball player Tristan, the father of her daughter True, after it was revealed he'd been unfaithful by kissing Jordyn at a house party, made the claim on the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Now she’s downplaying it," Khloe had told her sisters of Jordyn. "I'm not saying things can't happen. I'm the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn… never once has Jordyn said, 'I'm sorry.'"

Khloe's sister Kim also slammed the 21-year-old for allegedly not apologising, raging: "I also think the tone of not ever saying sorry. I would've been on Khloe's doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, 'F**k. I don't know what the f**k I was doing. Holy s**t. I'm a f**king idiot'."

But Jordyn addressed the family's claims as she launched her new boohoo.com clothing line in New York on Wednesday, telling Entertainment Tonight: "It's just, you know, things happen, and of course I'm sorry and apologetic as much as I can be."

Jordyn also responded to Kim's accusation that she was supporting her whole family with Kylie Jenner's money.

"I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I'm out here hustling, and I've always been working," Jordyn insisted. "I started modelling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard."

Jordyn and Kylie were best friends and even lived together prior to the cheating scandal. Jordyn has since moved out of Kylie's home.