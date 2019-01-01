Ana de Armas's character cut from Danny Boyle's Yesterday

Ana de Armas's character has been completely cut from Danny Boyle's new movie Yesterday.

The Cuban actress, one of the stars of Bond 25, was cast as Roxanne and even appeared in a trailer for the new comedy, which stars Himesh Patel and Lily James.

However, she was absent from the finished film, and writer Richard Curtis has explained that she was cut because her character was supposed to be a "complicating factor" in the love story between Patel's Jack and James's Ellie.

"That was a very traumatic cut, because she was brilliant in it. I mean really radiant. And (that) turned out to be the problem," he told Cinemablend.com. "I think the audience likes the story (about Ellie and Jack) and goes with that, and it works out well.

"What we'd originally done was had, I don't want to describe it too much, but had Ana De Armas as a complicating factor when he arrived in L.A. for the first time. And I think the audience did not like the fact that his eyes even strayed. Because then some people would go, 'Oh, he really doesn't deserve her. He really doesn't deserve Lily.'"

Director Boyle also explained to Moviefone.com that the Blade Runner 2049 star played an actress who meets Jack, a musician who finds fame with The Beatles' songs after their existence is freakishly erased, on the set of The Late Late Show with James Corden and falls in love with him when he plays Something by George Harrison. It later became clear that they had "made a mistake" with the song choice, so the sequence had to go.

"When you watched it (the scene) alone, it was fantastic, but when you put it in the film, it felt repetitive," he explained. "So, we sadly decided to take it out and I had the job of writing to Ana and telling her, 'I'm so sorry.' She did a wonderful job. It's not their fault. It's a real shame."

He assured fans her scenes will appear in the DVD extras of Yesterday, which hits cinemas this week.