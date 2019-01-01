NEWS Helena Bonham Carter joins film adaptation of Enola Holmes Newsdesk Share with :







Helena Bonham Carter is joining Millie Bobby Brown in the detective movie Enola Holmes.



The Harry Potter actress has been cast as the mother of Brown's character Enola, the 14-year-old sister of famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.



The film will be based on Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series, which began in 2006 with The Case of the Missing Marquess. The young adult series is made up six books and follows Sherlock's much younger sister Enola - who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.



Wonder screenwriter and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne has been tasked with adapting the books for the screen, while Harry Bradbeer, who has helmed episodes of British sitcom Fleabag and hit thriller series Killing Eve, will serve as director.



The Stranger Things actress will also produce the project with her sister Paige Brown for their PCMA Productions company, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary Pictures.



The 15-year-old will soon be seen reprising her role of Eleven in the hit Netflix sci-fi series when the third season is released in July. She recently appeared in Godzilla: King of Monsters and is set to star in its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong, as well as the drama, The Thing About Jellyfish.



Bonham Carter, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 2010's The King's Speech, has completed voice work on sci-fi TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and will be seen portraying Princess Margaret in season three of Netflix's The Crown later this year.