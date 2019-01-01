Jada Pinkett Smith 'didn't want to interview' Jordyn Woods on her talk show

Jada Pinkett Smith was reluctant to interview Jordyn Woods on her Red Table Talk show.

The social media influencer appeared on Jada's Facebook series earlier this year to address her infamous fling with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, sportsman Tristan Thompson.

But in a new interview with People, the 47-year-old revealed it took some convincing on her end.

"It actually wasn't something I wanted to do because it was very close (to home)," she said of the young starlet who she has known "her whole life".

Yet, Jada went on to reveal it was her husband, Hollywood legend Will Smith, who encouraged her to allow the 21-year-old to voice her side of the story.

"As time transpired, Jordyn was just like, 'I really need you in this platform,' and Will felt like it was supremely important," she continued. "Jordyn really felt like it was the only safe place that she could do that interview... So I was like, 'OK, let's do it.'"

Jordyn's father John was a sound engineer on Will's hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - and Jada confessed she wanted to try and help the social media influencer, she has known since she was a baby, navigate the difficult situation.

"She's a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don't necessarily know how to handle," the actress said. "You just (try to) help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we've all come across."