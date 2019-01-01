Tyra Banks wants to trademark ice cream name

Supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Tyra Banks is eyeing a move into the frozen desserts industry by applying for a new ice cream trademark.

The America's Next Top Model creator is famed for her technique of smiling with her eyes, a look she's dubbed a "smize", to achieve the perfect photo, and now she wants to use the name for a new line of her favourite sweet treats.

According to TMZ, Tyra has filed paperwork to obtain the rights to Smize Cream, although she has not provided any specifics about her plans for the new business venture.

The news emerges just weeks after the stunner returned to front Sports Illustrated's latest swimsuit issue, 23 years after her first cover, and admitted she abandoned her initial plans to shed a few pounds before the big shoot because she couldn't ditch her love of ice cream.

"I thought I needed to drop 30 pounds. I thought I had to look the same (as she did during her youth). Then the ice cream called my name," the 45 year old captioned a photo of herself in a bikini for the famed publication on social media.

"Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn't say no to it when I heard it calling, 'TyTy, Come eat me...' from my mom's freezer.

"So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, 'Screw cookie cutter beauty!' Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands."