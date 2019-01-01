Sienna Miller disgusted by 'frivolous slut' article

Sienna Miller is still outraged over a 2009 New York Times article that depicted her as "frivolous" and "a slut".

The actress sat down with Vulture to discuss her latest film The Loudest Voice, and revisited the decade-old piece, which was published to coincide with her Broadway debut in After Miss Julie.

The 37 year old was particularly upset by the writer's coverage of her 2006 split from Jude Law after a two-year engagement.

"They referred to my ex-fiance as a 'fling'," she recalls. "A week later they did a profile on Jude, who also had a play on Broadway, and said he 'had a three-year relationship and engagement with the actress Sienna Miller'.

"The latent sexism... the message is so clear. What they’re trying to say is that this person is frivolous and a slut, and this person I’d been engaged to and had an intense relationship with (isn’t). It’s just disgusting. It made me angry."

Miller explains that while she received an apology from newspaper editors, it made little impact.

"I got an apology that was a centimeter long," she adds. "In a publication I value as one of the most noble in the world, it was so hurtful and crushing. It’s out there; no apology will take it away. And it listed people I’d never slept with in the opening. It makes you go totally weak. It takes any power you have."

She explains she learned to deal with unfair press by focusing on her work in films like the Oscar-nominated Foxcatcher and American Sniper.

"I stopped caring and focused on work, and that shifted it, I think," she says. "I don’t know if there was one moment... maybe the year I did Foxcatcher and American Sniper - serious work in serious films. People like a comeback; that was a moment. But I don’t pay attention. I just work. And I have my life, which feels very small and sweet and not frenzied. I don’t think people are that interested in me, which is great."