NEWS Allison Williams and husband Ricky Van Veen split Newsdesk Share with :







Allison Williams and her husband Ricky Van Veen have split after four years of marriage.



The Get Out actress and CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen announced the news in a joint statement on Thursday, insisting they plan to stay friends.



"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple," their release reads. "We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have."



Williams and Van Veen, 38, started dating in 2011 and became engaged in February 2014.



They wed at the Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming in September 2015, with Tom Hanks officiating the ceremony. Guests included the bride's Girls co-stars Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, and Zosia Mamet, as well as the likes of Katy Perry, John Mayer, and Seth Meyers.



The pair's last public appearance together was at a Vanity Fair party following the Academy Awards in March 2018.

And back in 2017, Williams may have unwittingly foretold her future during a chat on U.S. chat show Live with Kelly, where she joked that "divorce is imminent" due to her platinum blonde makeover at the time.



"It's very cute, my divorce is imminent," she quipped as she showed off her new look.



All joking aside, the 31-year-old acknowledged her husband has actually been "very sweet" about her new look, but she was convinced his nice remarks concealed a secret desire for her to return to natural brown hair.



"He does like it," she shared. "(He says), 'It looks so nice, when do you think you're gonna go back?' I think he just liked it when I didn't look like I did anything to myself. He genuinely prefers no effort."