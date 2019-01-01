NEWS Paul Rudd to star in new Ghostbusters movie Newsdesk Share with :







Paul Rudd has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Ghostbusters movie.



The Ant-Man star unveiled the news in a video posted to the official Twitter account for the film on Thursday, with the footage showing him stood in front of the iconic Ghostbusters headquarters in New York.



Noting he "loved" the original movies, Paul went on to explain that he was thrilled to be cast in the star-studded project by director Jason Reitman.



"When I heard that Jason Reitman was going to be doing a new version in the fall... my agent called (him) and said, 'Hey Jason, we hear there's a part of a young, semi-young strapping man, that needs to be cast, who you gonna call?'" the 50-year-old stated, referring to the famous line from the movie. "When I heard they were going to call me, well as you can imagine, I nearly slimed myself. I can't wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I'm sliming myself right now."



The clip was captioned, "Look who accepted the call. #GB20."



The Leftovers actress Carrie Coon, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, and child actress Mckenna Grace have also been attached to parts in the movie, while original castmembers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver may make appearances too.



The Juno moviemaker is directing and co-writing the next instalment of the Ghostbusters franchise, following on from the 1984 and 1989 films directed by his father Ivan Reitman.



The sequel, which will be produced by Ivan, will be released by Sony Pictures in summer 2020 and is due to begin filming soon, with the script co-written by Gil Kenan.