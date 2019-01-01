NEWS Russell Crowe still regrets turning down Johnny Cash biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Russell Crowe backed out of portraying Johnny Cash in acclaimed biopic Walk The Line because he didn't think he had earned the right to play one of his musical heroes.



The Gladiator star, who fronted his own rock band 30 Odd Foot of Grunts, reveals he was offered the role in the 2005 movie but turned it down.



"It was one of those things of internal morality," the actor told Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa. "It was like, 'This is a dream job for me!' I'd been playing, singing Johnny Cash songs since I was a little boy, but I felt that I would be then getting stuff that I hadn't earned... It just felt wrong to me."



His Gladiator co-star Joaquin Phoenix eventually landed the role of Cash and Crowe admits it's still the part he most regrets turning down.



"From the very first notes, when the camera is pushing through the prison, the knife jabs in the heart began," he said. "Not only did I want to do the movie, but it was the exact kind of movie I wanted to do."



Crowe then revealed that he and Cash became friends before the country music legend died and the singer, known as the Man in Black, was a big fan of Gladiator - and wrote a letter to the actor telling him so.



The Oscar winner also recently revealed he turned down the role of Aragorn in director Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films, because he didn't think his fellow New Zealander really wanted him on set.



"I didn't think Peter Jackson actually wanted me on the film," he told radio host Howard Stern. "I think he was forced into talking to me, because there was a moment in time where everybody wanted me in every (movie).



"I can (still) hear his voice... and my instinct was that he had somebody else in mind, which turned out to be Viggo (Mortensen). And he should be allowed to hire whoever he wants."