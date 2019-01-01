NEWS Nipsey Hussle was first choice to portray Snoop Dogg in Tupac Shakur biopic Newsdesk Share with :







Nipsey Hussle turned down the opportunity to portray Snoop Dogg in Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me because he didn't want to put his community work on hold.



In a new interview, director Benny Boom has revealed that the rapper had been his first choice to join the cast of his 2017 movie, which featured actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Shakur.



"Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop...," Boom told Too Fab. "We wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me. We didn't have any other person that we wanted to play him."



However, taking on the gig would have meant Hussle spending several weeks on location in Atlanta, Georgia, instead of staying close to his Los Angeles home, where he was known for his philanthropy and local activism, so he declined the role.



"It's crazy because I didn't realise, as much as I knew Nipsey - I didn't realise how much he was driving things in his community," Boom explained. "And to take him out of L.A. for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot, would've just threw him off his square (schedule) a little bit. Just the timing didn't work out (sic)."



The part ended up going to actor Jarrett Ellis, but Hussle had been due to work with Shipp Jr. on another project, sports drama series All American.



Boom claimed he had introduced Hussle to producers on the show, who signed him up to portray a gang leader in Crenshaw, Los Angeles for the project's upcoming second season.



Yet, Hussle didn't get the opportunity to film his appearance prior to his murder on 31 March, when he was tragically gunned down outside his California clothing store.