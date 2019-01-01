Terry Crews compares Hollywood to a 'plantation' in controversial remarks

Terry Crews has compared Hollywood to a "plantation" and himself to a "runaway slave" as he spoke about his treatment by the industry since coming forward with his sexual assault allegation.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star hit headlines in October 2017 when he tweeted that he'd been assaulted by a "high-level Hollywood executive" at a party - with the individual later identified as William Morris Endeavor (WME) talent agency's Adam Venit.

Venit later apologised to the actor and resigned from WME, but Crews is still feeling the lasting effects of coming forward with his experience.

Asked on Sirius XM's The Clay Cane Show how Hollywood has treated him since he revealed the assault, Crews replied: "I'm free. I ran away, I’m a slave who ran away. There are a lot of people still caught up in it because of what they can do.

"You got to understand, I was being followed, phone was tapped… you talking a lot of money, a billion dollar industry. The whole point was to find dirt on me that they could use against me."

He continued: "People don’t understand that Hollywood is a very violent place. The best way to put it is that it’s like a plantation. You use extreme violence. You see a lot of people who never work again. For even speaking up the whole thing is that they cut your head off so that the next person doesn’t speak."

Crews added that despite facing backlash from some people in the industry after coming forward, he's "not going anywhere" and doesn't feel ashamed over what happened.

"They lead this thing through shame," he mused. "(They) shame you so you feel like you gotta hide in the house. …(But) once you get rid of shame, you get to step off the slave plantation. And I get to be free. This is a good thing."