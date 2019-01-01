Jamie Dornan joins Kristen Wiig's comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Jamie Dornan has signed on to star in Kristen Wiig's upcoming comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

The new movie follows two best friends, Barb and Star, who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, where they quickly become inadvertently involved in a villain's plot to kill everyone in the California town.

Wiig and her Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo will play Barb and Star, while Dornan will portray Edgar, a lovelorn spy who gets caught between the forces of good and evil.

The leading ladies also wrote the script, and enlisted Josh Greenbaum as director, with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum serving as producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 37-year-old has yet to flex his comedy muscles, and is best known for his dark and moody characters, such as serial killer Paul Spector in BBC drama The Fall, brooding S&M enthusiast Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and photographer Paul Conroy in war biopic A Private War.

Dornan will next be seen later this year alongside Shailene Woodley and Sebastian Stan in the untitled Drake Doremus project, and is set to star in sci-fi thriller Synchronic, opposite Anthony Mackie.

News of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was announced in April, and representatives for studio Lionsgate said they were "honoured" to be behind Wiig and Mumolo's upcoming comedy.

"Their projects offer a rare combination of big laughs, big heart and female empowerment that everyone will love - men and women, young and old," Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane said in a statement.