Jordana Brewster officially returning for Fast & Furious 9

Jordana Brewster has confirmed she will appear in Fast & Furious 9.

The actress played Mia in five of the eight Fast & Furious movies, and was the love interest for Paul Walker's character, Brian.

But when the actor tragically died in 2013, filming was still underway on Furious 7, and accordingly, the script was changed to write Paul out of the franchise, with the final scene depicting Brian driving off into the sunset with Mia and their child.

Yet, on Thursday, Jordana shared a snap of her with co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris on the set of the ninth instalment, which is currently filming in the U.K.

"Feels good to be back with family," she wrote.

Vin Diesel also shared a video from the set with Jordana, who plays his onscreen sister, with the pair sitting with a new child actor.

"OK, we are here, it is Day 4 and we are still in gratitude because it is such a beautiful place to shoot. We love shooting in London, this is one of many locations," the 51-year-old commented.

"I am with Jordana, Mia, my incredible sister, on and off screen and we have someone very, very special here and this is Isaac," Diesel said, before the young actor said he's playing "Baby Brian".

Fans are now speculating exactly what director Justin Lin is planning on doing with Paul's character Brian, if Jordana is returning to the franchise.

Fast & Furious 9 is set to be released in May 2020, with Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel returning for the penultimate movie in the saga.