Eva Longoria: 'There's more pressure to raise a good man today'

Eva Longoria is raising her son to have a strong moral compass.

The 44-year-old welcomed her son Santiago with husband Jose Antonio Baston, 51, last June.

In an interview for the July issue of Parents magazine, the Desperate Housewives star admitted she's conscious of setting a positive example for the tot.

"I feel there's more pressure to raise a good man today in this world and to make sure he understands equality and feminism," the Time's Up co-founder said. "But it's not about telling him, it's about showing him in his everyday life."

However, the star insisted each parent should raise their child in a way that works for them, adding: "I aim to be a good mom to Santi, but as far as having opinions and really planting my flag in the ground and saying, 'This is the system I use and everybody should use it' - I'm definitely not doing that."

Eva returned to work just six weeks after giving birth, and went on to call out Hollywood bosses for their reluctance to cast women with children in particular roles.

"I do think there has to be a normalisation within Hollywood to make sure that motherhood is accepted in a wider way," she considered. "Many times, you no longer get the sexy roles, or you have to take time off until you're looking a certain way."