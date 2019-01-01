Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enjoy pre-wedding dinner party

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have kicked off their weekend wedding celebrations in France by hosting a dinner party for friends and family.

The bride and groom were photographed stepping out hand-in-hand for the meal at the historic Chateau de Tourreau on Thursday evening (27Jun19), with the Game of Thrones star wearing an elegant white column gown, with her hair styled in a chic updo, while Joe chose a pinstripe suit with a white shirt.

They were joined by members of their wedding party, including the singer's brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Actress Priyanka later shared a photo of herself and Nick, whom she wed in December (18), embracing at the top of some stairs, which overlooked the grounds of the countryside estate.

"It's in the air ...," she wrote beside the picture of the loved-up stars, adding a red heart emoji to her caption.

The dinner gathering took place hours after Sophie and Joe arrived at the restored 18th century castle in Sarrains, where the pair is expected to exchange vows on Saturday.

Sophie's best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was previously said to be serving as one of the 23-year-old bride's two maids of honour, reportedly joined the group at the chateau on Friday, according to People.com.

The wedding is expected to be a formal and lavish affair, a far cry from Joe and Sophie's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony on 1 May (19), when they were legally married in a service presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and livestreamed online by DJ Diplo, who had been invited to the last-minute bash following the Billboard Music Awards earlier in the evening.