Celebrities flock to Paris for Zoe Kravitz's wedding

Denzel Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and Cara Delevingne are among the stars who have jetted into Paris, France to attend the weekend wedding of Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman.

The actress quietly married her longtime love in a low-key ceremony in May (19), but they are expected to celebrate with a more formal party in Paris on Saturday (29Jun19), and the guest list will apparently read like a who's who of Hollywood.

The couple held its rehearsal dinner at the Laperouse restaurant on Friday night, when it was joined by Zoe's parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, and her stepfather, Jason Momoa, as well as Denzel and his actress wife Pauletta Washington, Cara, and the bride's Big Little Lies co-stars Reese, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern.

Noticeably missing from the group was Nicole Kidman, who previously dated Zoe's rocker dad.

Other attendees included fellow actors Marisa Tomei, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Despite the star-studded gathering, Zoe managed to stand out from the crowd by opting for a non-traditional outfit for the rehearsal dinner - a pair of cream bike shorts and bra worn under a matching, fringed fishnet dress with pearl beading, while her groom chose a simple blue suit with brown shoes.

Zoe and Karl aren't the only celebrities set to tie the knot in France on Saturday - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who also legally wed last month, are due to wed this weekend at the historic Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, in the southeast of the country.