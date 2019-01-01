Mike Epps cried throughout wedding ceremony

Comedian Mike Epps was reduced to tears as he recited his vows to new wife Kyra Robinson because he was so overwhelmed with "joy".

The Next Friday star wed TV producer Kyra in Newport Beach, California last Sunday (23Jun19), and he admits he was an emotional mess during the ceremony.

"It was hard (to not cry)," he said on U.S. talk show The View. "You know, you meet somebody so beautiful as Kyra and joy make me cry (sic) so I was just (balling)."

"We had such a great time," he added. "I wanna marry her again, right now!"

Among the guests in attendance were Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus, and fellow hip-hop couple T.I. and Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle, who dashed from the BET Awards in Los Angeles via helicopter to make the nuptials.

Revealing he was truly touched by his celebrity friends' presence, Epps smiled, "My man Snoop Dogg was there; he skipped the BET Awards to come to my wedding... and T.I. rode a helicopter, man, 'cause he was at the awards.

"They made me feel so special. I love them guys, man (sic)! I appreciated it."

The newlyweds have spent their first few days as husband and wife on the press tour for the funnyman's new Netflix stand-up special Mike Epps: Only One Mike, although they are keen to find a gap in their schedules to embark on the traditional post-wedding vacation.

"We trying to go on a honeymoon (sic)," he said. "I'm always on the road, but we're trying to figure out a place to go."

Robinson is Epps' second wife - he was married to Mechelle McCain Epps, the mother of two of his daughters, until their divorce was finalised in 2017 after more than a decade of marriage.

He also has three other girls from previous relationships.