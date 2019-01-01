Tate Taylor: ‘The Girl on the Train cast didn’t bond away from set’

Tate Taylor worries his 2016 movie adaptation of The Girl on the Train suffered as it was filmed away from the normal “middle of nowhere” environment he prefers.

Tate rose to prominence after directing The Help in 2011 and has gone on to work with many of the film’s stars time and time again.

For most of his projects, the 50-year-old heads back to his native Mississippi, but with Girl on the Train, which starred Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux as the leads, the shoot took place in New York.

“I make movies the same way, in my home state with a very family atmosphere, in the middle of nowhere because you spend time together,” he told Collider. “When I did The Girl on the Train, it was so sad because we were in Manhattan and we went to Yonkers, every day. No one had dinner with each other, and no one spoke. I don’t want to say that the movie suffers, but it does suffer. When you make a movie in a camp-like environment, you’re having dinner together, you’re reflecting on the day, you’re talking about tomorrow, and you all make the same movie.”

For his latest film, horror Ma, Tate reteams with Octavia Spencer – a movie which marks the Oscar winner’s first-ever leading role.

Not only do the two have a great working relationship, but a genuine friendship that began years before either found success when they were roommates.

“(Octavia) confided in me, about a month before me finding this (Ma), that she was just really grateful and felt blessed, but she was being asked to do the same thing, as can happen. Women of colour are put in their box,” Tate said. “They’re not leads, and they do the same stuff that people are comfortable with them doing. So, I was like, ‘Well, I’ll find something.’

“(Ma) was written for a white woman, shocker. She was middle-aged and crazy, and there was no backstory. I saw an opportunity, so I said to Jason Blum (producer), ‘What about Octavia?’

“It’s her first lead. Can you believe that?”