Melissa McCarthy tapped to play Ursula in The Little Mermaid revamp

Comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to embrace her dark side as Ursula in the live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

The Bridesmaids star is still in the early stages of negotiations to portray the sea witch in the remake of the beloved animated Disney movie, which will be directed by Mary Poppins Returns filmmaker Rob Marshall, according to Variety.

Further casting details have yet to be revealed, but Spider-Man: Homecoming actress Zendaya was previously rumoured to have been approached to play titular character Ariel.

Composer and songwriter Alan Menken, who wrote the music for the 1989 film, will return to create some new tunes for the project with Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will also serve as a producer, alongside Marshall.

The new version of The Little Mermaid, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen story of the same name, is expected to move into production early next year.

The film is the latest of Disney's animated classics being transformed into a live-action movie. The Jungle Book was the first to get the photo-realistic treatment back in 2016, with Jon Favreau directing, and Aladdin, starring Will Smith as the Genie, was released in May.

Favreau is also at the helm of the upcoming movie, The Lion King, which features the voices of Beyonce and Donald Glover, and will be released in July.