Jessie Buckley wasn’t familiar with country music before Wild Rose

Jessie Buckley had no prior knowledge of country music before making Wild Rose.

The Irish singer/actress, who began her career in 2008 as a contestant on TV talent show I’d Do Anything, is appearing as Rose-Lynn in the film, about a musician from Glasgow, Scotland who dreams of becoming a Nashville star.

However, Jessie has now insisted she knew nothing about the music genre before signing on for her breakthrough role.

“I’d no relationship to it at all. I’ve always loved the blues, which I connect to Irish music, and I used to sing jazz before I went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA),” she recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I think I prejudged country as being like, you know, (Irish singer) Daniel O’Donnell. But the film’s music supervisor Jack Arnold got together this amazing bunch of musicians … and along with the writer Nicole Taylor, who’s a hardcore country fan, they drowned my ears in the best stuff.”

Jessie went on to explain that Emmylou Harris’ To Daddy, a tune penned by Dolly Parton, was the first country song she learned. And she quickly immersed herself in the music, becoming inspired by the storytelling aspect.

“Country has taught me a lot about acting, actually, because you have to get out of your head and let images come to you when you perform,” the 29-year-old stated.

Elsewhere, Jessie spoke about the film and the way in which she relates to some elements of Rose-Lynn’s journey, especially when it comes to pursuing dreams and displaying vulnerability.

“I recognise Rose-Lynn in me at different moments in my life. There was something powerful in me I was afraid of, that I felt the need to experience, but I didn’t know how to channel that,” she added.

Wild Rose, also featuring Julie Walters, is now showing in cinemas.