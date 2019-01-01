Bryce Dallas Howard honoured to direct episode of The Mandalorian

Bryce Dallas Howard was incredibly honoured to be asked to direct an episode of The Mandalorian.

The highly-anticipated series will be Disney’s first live-action Star Wars TV show, and will air on the company’s new streaming service, Disney Plus, from November.

Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, the show is executive produced by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who also worked on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated series. Bryce was stunned to be asked to direct an episode of the show and told Collider that she was fully supported by Jon and Dave throughout her time on set.

“It was awesome!” she gasped. “You know the God’s honest truth? Is that I had incredible support from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. It was so incredibly collaborative, and fun, and grounded.”

While sworn to secrecy over the details of her episode, she was able to discuss the reportedly revolutionary filming technology being used on The Mandalorian, which is spearheaded by the Iron Man actor and director.

Recalling a time on set when she was unable to film a scene exactly how she would’ve liked, she revealed that Jon was on hand to push the limits of what could be done.

“It was just so cool,” the 38-year-old gushed. “It’s extraordinary what is possible. There were so many times when I would be like, ‘It’s OK Jon, we can just do it that way.’ And he was like, ‘I just want to see if it’s possible.’

“That was really exciting.”

The Mandalorian is set three years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and also stars Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, and Nick Nolte.