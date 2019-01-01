Kevin Costner: 'Princess Diana was nervous about The Bodyguard kissing scenes'

Kevin Costner tried to ease Diana, Princess Of Wales' nerves about kissing scenes during talks to star in The Bodyguard sequel.

He first revealed the British royal was in talks to star in The Bodyguard sequel back in 2012. Speaking to People TV, he revealed there were plans to cast the Princess in a love interest role similar to Whitney Houston in the first film - which made Diana uncomfortable.

"I just remember (Diana) being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, 'Are we going to have like a kissing scene?' the 64-year-old actor recalled.

The Yellowstone star went on to confess the royal was concerned about public perception regarding any on-screen kissing "because her life was very governed" but he assured her "Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too".

During the chat, the star also revealed it was Sarah, Duchess of York that set the pair up, adding: "I always respect Sarah because she's the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana.

"She was the one that set it up, and she never said, 'Well, what about me? I'm a princess too'. She was just so supportive of the idea," he added.

Diana tragically passed away before she could even read the script, after her car crashed in a Paris tunnel on 31 August 1997, and the project never came into fruition.