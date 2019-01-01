Kylie Jenner shares video of her flat stomach amid swirling pregnancy rumours

Kylie Jenner has shared a video showing off her enviably flat stomach in an apparent bid to shoot down rumours she's pregnant with her second child.

Speculation first began that Kylie, who is already mother to 16-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, was expecting again after a video shared on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories from the reality star's birthday party featured a woman's voice declaring: "I'm pregnant."

Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that the voice belonged to Kylie, 21, but the make-up mogul set the record straight by sharing a video on her own Instagram Stories, in which she displayed her washboard stomach in a skintight tie-dye dress, alongside Stormi in a matching ensemble.

Kylie has been in the headlines more than usual in recent months, following the revelation that her best friend Jordyn Woods kissed Tristan Thompson at a house party while the basketball player was in a relationship with Khloe.

The scandal has been followed on the family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, with Kylie speaking out in defence of her former BFF in the season finale on Sunday night.

Addressing a video Kim Kardashian had shared on Snapchat of her and sister Kourtney singing along to a song about cheating, Kylie said during a phone call with Kim: "I just feel that we're bigger than this, we're better than this. And I feel like if you want to call her, yell at her and do whatever you want, or let's all talk in person. But I just feel like the singing and the internet stuff, it's just not OK."

The mother-of-one tearfully added that she could see from Jordyn's interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk that the model is "obviously really going through it," adding: "I just don't think anyone deserves this. Let's just express everything to each other in person."