Filmmaker forced to cut David Crosby's liver transplant tale out of documentary

The filmmaker behind rock veteran David Crosby's new documentary, Remember My Name, had so much great material he had to cut footage of the star talking about his 1994 liver transplant.

The surgery was funded by Crosby's friend and collaborator Phil Collins, and the Crosby, Stills & Nash musician opened up about the health drama and his gratitude towards the former Genesis star, but director A.J. Eaton had to cut it.

Producer Cameron Crowe, who is a longtime friend of Crosby's, told WENN, "With Crosby, there is so much life. To cover it in 90 minutes, you end up having the most absurd conversations you can imagine in the editing room. You're like, 'Well, we don't even have room for the liver!'"

Talking about the surgery, and Collins's generous gesture, in a new interview, Crosby stated, "He (Collins) loves me. That's the only way you can read it. And I think it was incredibly kind of him to do it."

Crowe also admitted that he once thought Crosby was close to death's door after meeting him backstage at a concert 20 years ago when he was recovering from the transplant and battling diabetes and hepatitis. The producer felt sure the chat would be their last, but the singer/songwriter has survived the odds and is now healthier than ever.

The filmmaker, who first interviewed Crosby when he was a teenager, explained: "I wrote in my journal, 'This might be the last time I'm going to see David Crosby alive.' Many people have had that kind of experience.

"I can tell you from having seen Crosby a couple weeks ago, he's got more energy than anybody I know - including my kids!"