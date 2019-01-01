Pamela Anderson's soccer star ex denies abuse allegations

Pamela Anderson's soccer star ex-boyfriend Adil Rami has denied he physically abused her.

The Baywatch star, 51, announced her shock split from Adil, 33, on Wednesday and subsequently shared messages she claimed to have exchanged with Sidonie Biemont, the mother of his two-year-old twins, alleging he had cheated and abused her.

Denying the claims in an Instagram post, Adil, who has been suspended from his role fronting French anti-domestic violence charity Solidarite Femmes, wrote: "I hallucinate because it is so bad, those who know me know who I am and what are my principles, they know that this is impossible and that I'm incapable of doing such things. If she wanted to hurt me she chose very well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something very important for me."

Slamming Pamela for the effect the claims have had on his campaigning role, the French World Cup winner added: "I respect the people at Solidarite Femmes that I have met, and their fight, far too much. It is really disgusting."

In a post on her foundation's official website, Pamela published a string of unverified "letters" she allegedly exchanged with Sidonie, in which she claimed the sportsman threw her around by her hair and squeezed her hands so hard she needed hospital treatment. She also alleged that, just as her hands were getting better, he hurt her again at Hotel La Mandarine in Saint-Tropez.

In his post, Adil claimed he had just tried to maintain a good relationship with Sidonie, who is mother to his two boys, Madi and Zayn, and hit back against the domestic violence claims.

"It's one thing to lie to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children but lying about violence in order to hurt me that's going too far and it's unjust," he wrote. "Once again, I won't allow these false accusations on me and my family to remain unanswered."

Sidonie has not commented on Pamela's abuse allegations.