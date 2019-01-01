Dave Bautista has no desire to play villain in Fast and Furious franchise

Dave Bautista has no plans to play a villain in one of the Fast and Furious franchise films.

The former WWE star, who portrayed Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame, was tagged in a Twitter post on Saturday by a fan who suggested he appear in a spin-off feature alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena.

However, Bautista was quick to reject the idea and throw shade at the popular series.

"Thank you for your consideration," he replied, before adding a vomiting emoji and the hashtag "I'd rather do good films".

One follower then responded to the sportsman-turned-actor's hashtag, reminding "Big Dave" that he had a role in the critically-panned 2018 movie Escape Plan 2, in which he appeared opposite Sylvester Stallone.

But hitting back, Bautista responded: "Genius! Big Dave didn't state that he's never done a bad film. But I did them for particular reasons that helped build an 'acting' career. And I got to work with Sly so in your face with that! You're dismissed!"

Fast & Furious 9, featuring original castmembers like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, is currently shooting in London and is set to be released in May 2020.

While spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw, which sees Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively, is scheduled to open in cinemas in August.

Bautista, 50, can next be seen onscreen in the action comedy Stuber, alongside Kumail Nanjiani, and is also attached to star in upcoming flicks like The Killer's Game and Army of the Dead.