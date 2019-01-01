NEWS Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to christen baby Archie in private Newsdesk Share with :







British royal Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will christen their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Saturday.



A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed the tot will be christened exactly two months after his birth, in a private ceremony at the chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England.



It is the same venue where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were wed last May, and where Prince Harry was christened as an infant.



The event will be attended by fewer than 25 people, reported ABC News.



Following the ceremony, photographs will be released via the media and through Harry and Meghan's official Sussex Royal Instagram account.



Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be in attendance, along with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.



Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will also take part.



Queen Elizabeth II, however, won't be able to make the ceremony due to a prior engagement.