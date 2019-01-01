NXIVM sex cult film in the works following founder's conviction

A TV movie chronicling the story of Keith Raniere's sex cult is in the works, days after he was convicted of trafficking.

Bosses at the Lifetime network are developing The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Nightmare, which will be based on former Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg's experiences with the cult - her daughter, India, was one of Raniere's victims.

The actress will be portrayed by Andrea Roth while Twilight's Peter Facinelli will star as Rainere, who was found guilty of running a sex cult in upstate New York last Wednesday (19Jun19).

Jurors found him guilty on all counts and convictecd him of racketeering and trafficking ,among other charges. The seven-week trial included painful testimony from many of Raniere's victims, who claimed they were starved, branded with his initials and forced to sleep with him or perform other sex acts.

Raniere was also accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Allison Mack and Seagram liquor heiress Claire Bronfman have also pleaded guilty to having links to the cult.

Oxenberg, who weeped through the proceedings, is currently rebuilding her relationship with her daughter after rescuing her from the cult. She recounted her experiences in the book Captive: A Mother's Crusade to Save Her Daughter from a Terrifying Cult.

Raniere will be sentenced on 25 September (19).