NEWS Courteney Cox taking care of boyfriend Johnny McDaid after surgery Newsdesk Share with :







Courteney Cox is nursing her rocker boyfriend Johnny McDaid back to full health after undergoing neck surgery.



The guitarist's operation and recovery prompted his band, Snow Patrol, to cancel a month's worth of concerts, and instead of performing at Britain's Glastonbury festival over the weekend (28-30Jun19), McDaid went under the knife to have a pair of metal discs inserted into the top of his spine.



He is now being looked after by his girlfriend, actress Cox, who took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself with her patient, who was pictured wearing a neck brace.



"Happy to be taking care of my man....I'M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN!" she captioned the post.



Poking fun at his condition, the former Friends star continued, "Johnny has sooo (sic) many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium."



Cox also gave a shout out to Beverly Hills neurosurgeon Dr. Todd Lanman for performing the procedure on her partner: "Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work," she added.



McDaid isn't the only member of Snow Patrol on the mend from an ailment - singer and fellow guitarist Nathan Connolly is also out of action as he recovers from nerve damage, with doctors urging him not to pick up an instrument for at least four weeks.