Louis Tomlinson 'not contacted' over explicit Harry Styles scene in Euphoria

Louis Tomlinson was "not contacted" about a sexually explicit scene in HBO series Euphoria, which showed an fan fiction fantasy of him and ex One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

The programme's third episode follows character Kat Hernandez as she writes a fan fiction about "Larry Stylinson" - the amalgamated name given to Louis and Harry when fans first began to speculate about the nature of their relationship. The episode then goes on to portray an animated account of the passionate encounter between the two singers, with many viewers taking to Twitter to question the display.

"Just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to to get it aired," one fan tweeted on Monday. "Harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis' not gonna like it (sic)."

In response to the tweet, Louis replied: "I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it."

Harry has yet to respond to the controversial episode.

Louis spoke previously about how the rumours about him and Harry affected the pair's relationship, telling Britain's The Sun newspaper: "It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did.

"It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word."