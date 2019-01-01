Jamie Lynn Spears returning to acting with new TV show

Jamie Lynn Spears is returning to her acting roots in the upcoming TV adaptation of Sweet Magnolias.

Britney Spears's little sister hasn't flexed her acting muscles since her Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 ended in 2008, instead taking a career hiatus to raise her first child, before returning to the spotlight in 2013 when she launched herself as a country singer.

However, the 28-year-old is now gearing up for her small screen return, after joining the cast of the new Netflix project.

She will star alongside American Pie's Chris Klein and Grey's Anatomy actor Justin Bruening, alongside the show's leads, played by Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, reports Deadline.com.

Sweet Magnolias is based on author Sherryl Woods's hit book series, which revolves around a trio of childhood best friends in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

The first instalment, titled Stealing Home, was released in 2007. Woods has since penned 10 more novels in the literary franchise.

A premiere date for the 10-episode TV series has yet to be announced.