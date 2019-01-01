Sam Claflin joins growing cast of Enola Holmes movie

Sam Claflin is the latest Hollywood star to join the cast of the upcoming Enola Holmes movie.

The Hunger Games actor will star alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Fiona Shaw in the project, which is to be based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

Harry Bradbeer is directing from a script penned by Jack Thorne, with the plot revolving around a missing teenager whose father has been murdered.

Stranger Things star Brown is set to play the titular character, while Cavill will portray Sherlock Holmes and Bonham Carter will take on the part of Enola's mother, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

The 15-year-old is also producing, alongside her sister Paige Brown, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes.

Springer's six-book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, tells the tale of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' younger sister, Enola, who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

Claflin, who also featured in romantic drama Me Before You opposite Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, next appears in the Charlie's Angels reboot.

The first trailer for the action flick, due out in November, dropped last month, but the British actor was not featured, leaving fans speculating who he plays in the Elizabeth Banks-directed film.

In a recent chat with PopSugar, Claflin shared that he will play the charming Alexander Brock, boss of Naomi Scott's Elena Houghlin, in the film. However, he has insisted his character wasn't a villain.

"I think he's a man with a plan, and in his mind, 'In order to bake a cake, you have to break a few eggs.' I think he sort of uses people, but I wouldn't say he's a villain. But it's up to you to make your own minds up, really," the 33-year-old teased.