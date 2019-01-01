Russell Crowe's rep denies 'meltdown' ahead of Roger Ailes TV show panel

Russell Crowe's spokesperson has denied the actor launched a "curse-filled tirade" before walking out on a panel to discuss his new Roger Ailes TV series.

According to a report on website Page Six, the Gladiator star was scheduled to take part in a panel discussion regarding Showtime series The Loudest Voice, about TV executive Roger Ailes - who resigned from Fox News in 2016 following sexual harassment allegations - at Build Studio in New York.

However, a source claimed to the publication the 55-year-old lost it when event producers reportedly wanted the host to disparage the former TV boss Ailes as part of Crowe's introduction.

"It was harmless," the source told Page Six. "But Russell threw himself into a rage as soon as he heard it... He refused to walk out on the stage. He was screaming at people and then just stormed out onto the street."

When the host Ricky Camilleri introduced the panel, which included Crowe's castmates Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts, Annabelle Wallis, and Seth MacFarlane, he allegedly referred to Ailes as a bully and "a sick person".

After apparently storming out, Crowe later returned to the building to do a press interview - with Camilleri and a producer attempting to apologise to him. But according to the source, Crowe "completely unloaded on the host".

However, a rep for Crowe has denied that he lost his temper.

"This is not correct. Russell did not 'freak out,' and there was no 'curse-filled tirade.' He simply made the decision not to do the interview following the host's intro," they said, before adding that Crowe "graciously accepted" the apology.

A spokesperson for the Build panel added, "(Crowe) was concerned the interview would be biased given our host saying (Ailes) was not a good guy. That's the end of the story... It's just not true."