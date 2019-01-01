Serena Williams won't give pal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex parenting advice

Serena Williams won't be giving any parenting advice to her pal Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, welcomed baby Archie into the world on 6 May, and it's been rumoured the Duchess will take some time away from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament in support of Serena's first match on Tuesday.

But when it comes to their friendship, Serena, who is mother to 22-month-old Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian, revealed in an interview with the BBC that she'll be keeping her motherhood tips to herself - at least for now.

"I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone - when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby - it's so difficult to just be," Serena said. "It's just like, 'Get through the first three (or) four months and then we can talk.'"

As for her own motivation for this year's tournament, which saw her sister Venus out of the running for the title after being beaten by 15-year-old Cori Gauff on Monday, Serena added that everything she does, she does for her little girl.

"I want to leave a legacy," the 37-year-old smiled. "I want to be this positive person for my daughter. Everything I do, I want to do it for my daughter and I've never obviously had that motivation before."