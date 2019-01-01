Idris Elba's new bride hints he has a foot fetish

Sabrina Elba has revealed her husband Idris Elba has a penchant for feet.

The newlyweds appeared together in a clip inspired by U.K. TV show Mr & Mrs for British Vogue, in which the pair were asked a series of questions to test their knowledge about each other.

When asked to name Idris's guilty pleasure, Sabrina wrote the surprising answer: "Feet."

"Oh no, this is so..." the 29-year-old laughed, telling her husband, "OK keep it real."

"(My) guilty pleasure is feet?" he blushed, revealing the actual answer on his card to be "Cold beer".

While the pair laughed over the star's revelation, she stood by her answer, forcing her card in front of the camera and nodding incessantly.

The Fast and Furious 9 actor then threatened to write his wife's own guilty pleasure down, as she forced his hand away from the pen. When he did write it, the card appeared to be blurred out.

Elsewhere in the game, the pair divulged that Idris has the best taste in music, while Sabrina is the better dancer. Neither one of the stars could agree on who is the least tidy.

"You know you are way messier than me," the Luther star laughed, while Sabrina insisted Idris leaves "socks everywhere".

"Your side of the room... it's like a pile of clothes, on top of a pile of make-up, on top of a pile of new clothes!" the 46-year-old insisted, as Sabrina laughed, putting her head in her hands.

The couple, who got engaged last year, tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at the Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco in April.

The loved-up pair were guests at an even more high-profile wedding last year, as they attended Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's nuptials in Windsor, England, with Idris, even using his DJing skills to provide a playlist at the reception.

"I was curating the music for that night, so it was a bit of pressure, but it was great. A vibe," said the actor/ musician who has a weekly residency at club Hi! Ibiza, alongside superstar DJ David Guetta.