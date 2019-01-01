Julianne Hough's husband praises 'champion' star during IVF process

Actress and TV personality Julianne Hough has been praised as a "champion" by her husband Brooks Laich as she continues to undergo in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment.

Former ice hockey professional Brooks recently revealed the couple had started the medical process last year (18) in the hopes of falling pregnant, as the Footloose star's longtime battle with painful uterus condition endometriosis has made it more difficult for her to conceive naturally.

Julianne also took the extra step to freeze some of her eggs, and her husband admits he is in awe of her strength and commitment throughout the trying situation.

"The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I'll never forget," Brooks tells People.com.

Part of the process requires Julianne to have three hormone shots every day for two weeks straight, with side effects including mood swings, and the retired sportsman is doing everything possible to ensure his "champion" wife is as comfortable as possible.

"As a husband, I just go into full support mode," he says. "Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I'm fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her.

"There are certain things in my wife's life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I'm there with her and I support her."

Brooks explains the couple is keen to be open about its IVF journey in the hopes of breaking down the stigma surrounding the discussion of fertility issues in public - which already appears to be paying off.

"The outpouring has been incredible," he shares of the messages of support the stars have received so far.

"Text messages from friends that I didn't even know were considering it, messages on Twitter and Facebook, Instagram, people thanking us for opening up about that. I just hope it helps people."

And while undergoing IVF can be a stressful time for couples, Brooks insists it's actually brought them closer together as they prepare to mark their two-year wedding anniversary next Monday (08Jul19).

"She's super supportive and at the same time super challenging," he gushes of his wife. "We've been together five-and-a-half years, and I can't even remember life before her. It's crazy!"