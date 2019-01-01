Actress Danielle Brooks pregnant

Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks is pregnant.

The actress has revealed she is five months along with her first child after posting a picture of herself holding her belly and a pregnancy kit on social media.

"So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant!" she wrote. "When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning... Counting my blessings."

Danielle has yet to name the father of her child, but she recently posted some vacation snaps of herself kissing a man believed to be her longtime boyfriend.

And the exciting news quickly garnered attention from the 29-year-old's Orange Is the New Black co-stars, with Jackie Cruz writing, "Omg (oh my God) girl I got chills!! So happy for you baby girl. Congratulations," and Laverne Cox commenting, "Wow, congrats girl. You're going to be the best mother."

La La Anthony, Gina Rodriguez, Octavia Spencer, Cynthia Erivo, Joan Smalls, and Chrissy Metz also posted messages of congratulations.

The seventh and final season of Danielle's acclaimed prison drama will be released via Netflix on 26 July.