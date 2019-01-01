Alexa PenaVega is a new mum

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are parents again.

The former Spy Kids star has given birth to the couple's second child, a boy named Kingston James.

The pair revealed the news on social media on Tuesday by posting a family photo from a hospital in Maui, Hawaii.

"It's official! We are now a family of 4!" Alexa captioned the snap.

Alexa, 30, and Carlos, who are already parents to two-year-old Ocean, revealed they were expecting their second child earlier this year.

Previously, Alexa opened up about parenthood in an interview with E! News and shared that welcoming her first son had only strengthened her relationship with 29-year-old Carlos.

"It's so cliche but you see this little thing that two people created and being able to see pieces of Carlos in Ocean... Ocean is so much like his daddy. I fall in love with this baby and then it just makes my love for my husband even stronger," she told the outlet. "I don't know how women or men do it alone with a newborn. Just having him has given me the extra push I've needed and I know it's the same for him."

Alexa and Carlos got engaged in 2013 and married the following year in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.