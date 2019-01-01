Terry Crews keen for White Chicks sequel

Terry Crews has divulged that a White Chicks sequel is in the works.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star opened up about the follow-up to the hit 2004 comedy during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The 50-year-old was asked whether or not he'd "heard anything about the White Chicks sequel," leading Terry to reveal the news.

"You know what? I actually got with Shawn (Wayans), and he was like, 'Man, we doing it, we getting it going,'" he shared.

Shawn and his brother Marlon Wayans starred in and co-wrote the film, which also featured Busy Philipps.

Andy then noted that because the fanbase for White Chicks has grown since its release 15 years ago, the follow-up would likely "be a Blockbuster".

"I've stayed in shape just for that movie," Terry, who played pro basketball player Latrell Spencer. "I've been working out for 15 years so we could do White Chicks 2, y'all. Please! Please!"

Terry previously told Us Weekly he "would love one," when discussing the possibility of a second instalment in March, while Marlon discussed the project during an appearance on MTV's TRL.

"I don't know, but there's been some rumblings happening, and a lot of people want us to do it, so me and my brothers have been talking," he said. "So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2."

In April, Busy staged a mini White Chicks reunion on her talk show Busy Tonight, recruiting co-stars Jaime King, Brittany Daniel, and Jessica Cauffiel to recreate the iconic dance scene from the film.