Quentin Tarantino eyes theatre move after final feature film

Quentin Tarantino is eyeing a move into the worlds of literature and theatre once he bows out of making feature films.



The Hateful Eight star has repeatedly expressed his desire to step down as a director after his tenth movie, and as he prepares for the release of his ninth project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino has started to make plans for his future endeavours.



"I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I've come to the end of the road," the 56-year-old told GQ Australia.



"I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies."



And although Tarantino initially set his sights on capping his directing career at 10 films, he may consider walking away one short, if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "really well received" by fans upon its launch.



"Maybe I'll stop right now! Maybe I'll stop while I'm ahead," he teased. "We'll see."



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May, when it received a seven-minute standing ovation.



The black comedy is set in the late 1960s and revolves around washed-up western star Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who lives next door to Margot Robbie's tragic actress Sharon Tate - one of the victims murdered by members of Charles Manson's cult The Family.



Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Tim Roth, and the late Luke Perry also feature in Tarantino's latest movie, which is set for release in the U.S. later this month.