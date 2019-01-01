Pamela Anderson publishes hospital video to back up domestic abuse claims

Pamela Anderson has shared video of her in hospital in an attempt to back up her claims that her ex-boyfriend Adil Rami physically abused her.

The former Baywatch actress accused the French soccer star of having "crushed" her hands in a way that led to them "cracking" in an explosive post on her foundation's website last week.

She claimed on her website she waited six months to seek medical attention after the alleged injury, and says she withheld from doctors the real reason behind her pain, telling them she believed it was arthritis.

A new post on her foundation's website, contained video of her hands being bandaged at a doctor's office, photographs showing her in hospital and pictures showing her medical bills, which showed she had paid for osteoarthritis. Pamela wrote that she had waited six months before seeking treatment and that she had not told doctors the real reason she needed medical help, instead claiming she was suffering from arthritis.

Adil, 33, has strenuously denied her allegations and she addressed his denial in her new post, writing, "Now he's actually denying any abuse. Maybe He doesn't understand what abuse is. It's not my intention to hurt him. He still is only angry that people know. Not upset that he did anything wrong."

Pamela, who begun dating Adil in 2017, also alleged that he had threatened to break her legs after their explosive split and had been calling and emailing her "multiple times a day".

The 52-year-old claims she broke up with the sportsman after she found out he was still romantically involved with the mother of his toddler-age twins, Sidonie Biemont. Pamela published correspondence allegedly between her and Sidonie which confirmed this.

In her latest post, the actress and activist also accused Adil of being controlling as well as cheating, writing, "People that are extremely jealous are usually the ones being unfaithful."

Adil has been suspended from his role at a French anti-domestic violence charity, and is facing disciplinary action at his club, Olympique de Marseille.