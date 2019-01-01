Rami Malek insisted he wouldn't play 'religious terrorist' in Bond 25

Rami Malek agreed to play a villain in the upcoming Bond 25 movie after he was assured by producers the character would have no religious or ideological affiliations.

Rami's parents immigrated to the U.S. from Egypt before he was born, and the star is incredibly proud of his heritage.

As a result, when he was approached by the 007 film's director Cary Fukunaga, the 38-year-old made it clear he would not play a terrorist, or any figure that fed into stereotypes about religious extremism in Muslim nations.

"It's a great character and I'm very excited," he told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "But that was one thing that I discussed with Cary. I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That's not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out.'"

Happily, the Oscar winner was satisfied that was not what Cary and the James Bond producers had in mind, and the actor is adamant he'll be playing an interesting and unique role.

"But that was clearly not his vision," Rami added. "So, he's a very different kind of terrorist. It's another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what people want in those movies."

Speaking about his pride of his Egyptian roots last year, the Bohemian Rhapsody star told GQ magazine: "I am Egyptian. I grew up listening to Egyptian music. I loved Omar Sharif. These are my people. I feel so gorgeously tied to the culture and the human beings that exist there."

Shooting on Bond 25, with Daniel Craig returning as James Bond, is already underway ahead of an April 2020 release date.